Whitfield teen seriously injured after “car surfing”

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A 19 year old was seriously injured Thursday evening in Whitfield County.

Juan Lopez and Miguel Gomez were friends who had just dropped off another friend at a home in a subdivision off Cleveland Highway.

Sheriff’s investigators say as Gomez began to drive off, Lopez jumped on the trunk of the car and was “car surfing.”

Investigators say Gomez was going about 30 miles an hour on Beulah Drive when Lopez fell off the car and hit the pavement.

He was taken to the hospital and then flown to Chattanooga with serious head injuries.

18 year old Miguel Gomez of Cohutta has been charged with reckless conduct.

