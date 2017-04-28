Sheriff: Deputy forced to kill his K-9 during attack

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy in central Georgia shot and killed the K-9 he handled after authorities say the dog attacked him during a manhunt.

The Macon Telegraph reports that Houston County Sheriff’s Sgt. Slate Simons and his K-9 partner of about three years, Kyro, were assisting with a manhunt on Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Cullen Talton says Kyro suddenly turned on Simons and bit his leg down to the bone, forcing Simons to shoot him to free himself.

Simons says he thinks the Belgian Malinois was “just doing his job” and mistook him for the suspect. Simons was taken to the hospital and released Tuesday night.

Kyro lived with Simons, who says the dog was great with children, had won obedience competitions and have never exhibited behavioral problems.

