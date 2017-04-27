Will automation kill the cashier?

“CBS This Morning” is launching a new partnership this morning with LinkedIn called “Work in Progress.”

Technology available today could automate 45 percent of the jobs people are paid to perform across all occupations. By the early 2030’s, 38 percent of current jobs in the U.S. could be automated and one industry could be hit particularly hard.

Since at least the industrial revolution, Americans have worried about technology taking their jobs. Past inventions have ended up creating new jobs, not just destroying old ones, but economists worry that this time may be different, reports Tony Dokoupil.

Watch the full report on “CBS This Morning” at around 8:15 a.m.