Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz needs surgery, will be away for weeks

In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah speaks during a town hall meeting at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Chaffetz, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, says he won’t for re-election or any other office in 2018. 

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah says he needs immediate foot surgery and will be out of Washington for three to four weeks, missing a key vote on a spending bill to keep the government open.

Chaffetz, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, surprised the political world last week by announcing he will not seek re-election. He said in an Instagram post Wednesday he needs surgery to remove screws and pins from a foot he shattered 12 years ago. Chaffetz posted X-ray images showing the 14 screws and a metal plate in his foot. He said he injured his foot during a fall from a ladder at his home.

He said he was “sorry to miss the important work we are doing in Washington … but medical emergencies are never convenient.”

Chaffetz, 50, has not announced his future plans, although he says he’s considering private sector jobs. He is a possible candidate for Utah governor in 2020.

