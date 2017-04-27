United passenger agrees to settlement over dragging incident

CHICAGO — Dr. David Dao, the Kentucky doctor who was dragged off a plane at O’Hare International Airport earlier this month, has reached a confidential settlement with United Airlines, CBS Chicago reports.

Dao attorney Thomas Demetrio praised United CEO Oscar Munoz for agreeing to the settlement.

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded,” Demetrio said.

Dao’s attorneys announced the settlement Thursday afternoon, but terms were not disclosed.