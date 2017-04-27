Today in Trump: April 27, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Schedule

President Trump meets with Argentine President Macri, 11:15 a.m. He signs an executive order at 2:30 p.m. and visits Veterans Affairs at 4:30 p.m.

Trump tells Mexico and Canada the U.S. won’t withdraw from NAFTA at this time.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Top officials emphasize diplomatic, economic pressure on North Korea in briefing

The full Senate was briefed Wednesday on the threat posed by North Korea, and the Trump administration is emphasizing that the president’s approach prioritizes diplomacy and economic pressure over military options.

Trump administration considering removing U.S. from NAFTA

Amid a bubbling trade dispute over softwood lumber and dairy with Canada, the Trump administration is now considering an Executive Order on withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement, two White House officials confirmed to CBS News.

White House drops threat of halting Obamacare payments after snag in spending talks

The White House on Wednesday afternoon notified lawmakers that it will continue Obamacare payments despite threatening to cut them off next month, in a step forward for negotiations over a government-wide spending package.

Trump executive order calls for review of “egregious” federal land grab

President Donald Trump signed an executive order at the Department of the Interior Wednesday directing the review of federally designated lands to determine if the federal government should relinquish ownership to states.

Americans say Trump is keeping his promises – but do they like what he’s promising?

At 100 days, President Trump is mostly seen as trying to do what he said he’d do – though most don’t approve of the policies that would bring.

Most Americans think Trump is changing Washington

In particular, the president’s appointment of family members to advisory roles in his administration has raised criticism, and Americans are far more likely to view this as a negative than a positive. Forty-eight percent of Americans overall say it’s a bad thing, although only 19 percent of Republicans felt this way.

Trump tax plan: White House announces broad plan for tax cuts with minimal details

White House Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday laid out the administration’s skeleton plan for tax cuts that was big on promises, but remarkably sparse on details, as President Donald Trump sprints to the Saturday finish line marking his first 100 days in office.

Perry suggests the U.S. should stay in Paris Climate deal

Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry said he would rather renegotiate the 2015 Paris Climate Accord instead of leaving it entirely.

At 11:20 a.m., President Trump gives remarks and signs the Antiquities Executive Order at the Interior Department. He’ll lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, and then meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — both of these meetings are closed.

Afterwards, at 2:30 p.m., Mr. Trump participates in a federalism event with governors and signs the Education Federalism Executive Order. He’ll then drop by an all-senators briefing on North Korea

At 4:30 p.m. he holds a National Teacher of the Year event

Interior secretary says executive order won’t jeopardize public lands

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the executive order President Trump will sign Wednesday won’t jeopardize monuments or public lands for the purposes of developing oil, gas, coal, drilling.