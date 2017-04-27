Search continues for suspect accused of dragging a Grundy Co. deputy

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – Grundy County Sheriff’s officers are still looking for a suspect from a confrontation on Monday that injured a deputy.

Around 5:45 AM on Monday morning, Deputy Paul Sweeton came across a man riding an ATV with a shotgun on Woodland Avenue in Altamont.

The deputy says he discovered Ricky Nathan Cunningham had a revoked license and a struggle ensured.

Officials say Deputy Sweeton was dragged down the road clinging to the ATV.

He was treated and released from the ER on Monday.

But deputies are still looking for Cunningham.

They consider him armed and dangerous because of the shotgun.

If you have any contact with him, please call 911.