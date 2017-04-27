Russian spy ship collides with civilian vessel in Black Sea

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry said Thursday that a naval reconnaissance ship was in danger of sinking in the Black Sea after colliding with another vessel.

The ministry said the Liman has a hole as a result of the collision that occurred Thursday about 25 miles northwest of the Bosphorus Strait.

The ministry statement, carried by Russian news agencies, said none of the crew members was hurt and they are trying to save the ship.

A Turkish coastal official told the Reuters news agency that almost 80 personnel from the Russian ship had been safely evacuated from the stricken vessel, which was sinking.

A shipping agent contacted by the Reuters news agency about the other vessel, described as a Togo-flagged freighter, also said the Liman was sinking. The shipping company, GAC, said the vessels collided in foggy conditions with poor visibility.

Russia has goaded the Trump administration this year with a couple spy ship voyages along the U.S. East Coast — coming within just 17 miles of land at one point.

The Russian ship involved in the February and March trips, which never entered U.S. territorial waters, was the Viktor Leonov, known as an AGI (Auxiliary, General Intelligence) trawler.