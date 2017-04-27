Murderer probed in fatal prison assault of young guard

WINDSOR, N.C. — A prison sergeant died after being assaulted Wednesday evening by an inmate, reports CBS Greenville, N.C. affiliate WNCT-TV.

Authorities say Bertie Correctional Institution Sgt. Megan Callahan, 29, died at approximately 6:20 p.m. despite life saving measures by prison medical staffers and local first responders.

Inmate Craig Wissink is being investigated in connection with the sergeant’s death.

“I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan’s family,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation.”

Callahan was with the department since January 2012 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Wissink has been behind bars since April 2004. He’s serving a life sentence after being convicted of first degree murder in Cumberland County.