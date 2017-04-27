Manfred says 2 groups still in Miami Marlins’ bidding

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. speaks during a ceremonial ground breaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says two groups are still bidding to buy the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

One of the groups includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Speaking Thursday at the groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Manfred said: “There is no agreement in place. We’re working with more than one group.”

Asked for additional details, Manfred said: “we still have two groups involved in the process” and “there is not a signed document on any topic.” Regarding a timeline, he said, “the timeline is relatively short; it would be measured in days, not months.”

