Jonathan Demme, “Silence of the Lambs” director, dead at 73

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Last Updated Apr 26, 2017 9:31 PM EDT

NEW YORK — Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” and whose Talking Heads documentary “Stop Making Sense” is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has died. He was 73.

Demme’s publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died Wednesday morning in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children.

Director Jonathan Demme attends Tribeca Talks After The Movie: By Sidney Lumet during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2016 in New York City.

Getty

Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, Paulo said.

Notable deaths in 2017

57 Photos

Notable deaths in 2017

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity

Demme broke into moviemaking under the B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s. His eclectic, prodigious body of films included 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs,” for which he won the best director Oscar. The film also won Oscars in the categories of best actress, actor, film and adapted screenplay, CBS New York reports.

In 1993, Demme directed Philadelphia, which garnered an Academy award for its star Tom Hanks.

Other credits include “Something Wild,” ”Rachel Getting Married” and the Spalding Grey documentary “Swimming to Cambodia.”

Last year, Demme released his latest concert film, “Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids.”

Jonathan Demme and musician/actor Justin Timberlake attend the

Some expressed their condolences online about Demme’s passing:

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: How has Chattanooga’s Riverfront changed in 25 years?
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Smokies Jason Vosler Homers 3 Times in Win Over Chattanooga Lookouts
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Police visit Navy Operational Support Center
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now