Ivanka Trump talks about allowing Syrian refugees into US

Ivanka Trump says letting Syrian refugees into the United States “has to be part of the discussion” on how to deal with people fleeing conflict in the war-torn country.
On NBC’s “Today,” the adviser to the president spoke about a “global humanitarian crisis.” She says opening the borders should be discussed, but “that’s not going to be enough in and of itself.”
Ivanka Trump’s comments were a contrast with the rhetoric from President Donald Trump.
The president has sought to stop immigration from six predominantly Muslim counties — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. His two efforts to implement a ban have been blocked by federal courts. The Trump administration is appealing the rulings.
