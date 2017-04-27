Ivanka Trump talks about allowing Syrian refugees into US

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 13: Ivanka Trump attends a round table discussion with her father U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leadersat the White House February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

Ivanka Trump says letting Syrian refugees into the United States “has to be part of the discussion” on how to deal with people fleeing conflict in the war-torn country.

On NBC’s “Today,” the adviser to the president spoke about a “global humanitarian crisis.” She says opening the borders should be discussed, but “that’s not going to be enough in and of itself.”

Ivanka Trump’s comments were a contrast with the rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

The president has sought to stop immigration from six predominantly Muslim counties — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. His two efforts to implement a ban have been blocked by federal courts. The Trump administration is appealing the rulings.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share:

Related Videos

15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Smokies Jason Vosler Homers 3 Times in Win Over Chattanooga Lookouts
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Police visit Navy Operational Support Center
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dalton student receives Edd Kirby’s Adventure scholarship
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now