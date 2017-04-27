District Attorney padlocks convenience store as a public nuisance

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police on Thursday padlocked the Westside Shop on Grove Street in the College Hill Courts.

The action follows an investigation by police and an injunction by the District Attorney General.

The investigation alleges “a disproportionate amount of illegal activity” over a two year period.

Police responded to 200 complaints there, including disorders, fights, narcotics violations, robberies, and shootings.

They say the store is used for illegal drugs activity.

And they say that, at times, the owners and employees have not cooperated with police efforts to curb the crime.