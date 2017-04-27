Dead giant rabbit was alive when plane landed, United says

A giant rabbit that died while being shipped from London to Chicago was alive when its flight landed, United Airlines says.

United spokesman Charles Hobart said the 3-foot-long rabbit named Simon was moving around in its crate and appeared healthy when taken off the plane in O’Hare, waiting to be put on another flight to Kansas City. About a half-hour later, at the company-run pet facility, Simon seemed to be sleeping. Shortly after that, a pet facility employee opened the cage and found the rabbit dead. He says the airline is reviewing its handling of the animal.

“We won’t know the cause of death, because we offered to perform a necropsy free of charge – that’s standard procedure – but the customer didn’t want us to perform a necropsy, and we understand,” he said.

Hobart said the airline offered compensation to the breeder but would not disclose the amount.

Simon was headed to the Iowa State Fair where he was to compete in a big rabbit contest, CBS affiliate KCCI-TV reported.

Distraught breeder Annette Edwards told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday that a veterinarian had checked Simon shortly before the animal was placed on the flight.

“Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane,” she said. “He was fit as a fiddle.”

Bryan Bergdale, a farmland investment manager, said he bought the rabbit for his boss, who had hoped to show it at the Iowa State Fair. He had driven from the Des Moines area to Kansas City and was nearing the airport last Thursday when United called with the bad news. At first, he didn’t believe it.

“We’d built a pen and had toys all ready. It’s sort of a sad deal,” he said.

Bergdale, 29, said he’d tracked down the breeder and bought the rabbit for his boss, Steve Bruere, who owns a farm real estate company in the Des Moines suburb of Clive. Bergdale said the rabbit cost 415 pounds ($530) and the shipping was 1,400 pounds ($1,800).

Bergdale said the United representative didn’t say anything about compensating him for the loss.

“We’re still in the mourning process,” he said. “We’re not quite sure what we’re going to do.”

United had the second-highest level of animal deaths and injuries of any U.S. airline last year, or 2.11 per 10,000 animals transported, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Only Hawaiian Airlines was worse at 3.99, the result of three deaths among the 7,518 animals it transported.

United transported 109,149 animals last year, second only to Alaska Airlines with 112,281. United reported nine deaths and 14 injuries, the highest figures for each category among U.S. carriers. Alaska reported two deaths and one injury.

United said it works to protect the safety of animals through its PetSafe program, which is staffed 24 hours a day and allows pet owners to track their animals from point of origin to destination.

“Travel can be stressful for animals,” Hobart said, adding that the carrier has plenty of tips for those who do decide to ship their animals.