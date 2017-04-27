Dave Grohl and his mother talk new book about raising rock stars

| It’s hard to imagine rock ‘n’ roll without thinking of multi-talented Foo Fighters front man, Dave Grohl. Dave’s mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, is now stepping into the spotlight with her new book, “From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.” The Grohls join “CBS This Morning” to discuss her son’s childhood and how she spoke with more than a dozen music icons while writing the book.

