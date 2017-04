CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police update information on the shooting Tuesday evening near Woodlawn Apartments.

24 year old Dequan Jamal Duke is in serious condition on Wednesday.

He was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Wilson Street in Avondale around 8:30 PM.

Duke arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police do not have suspect information to release at this point of the investigation.