What racial discrimination lawsuit against Fox News say about company culture

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| Fox News faces growing legal troubles just a week after firing star anchor Bill O’Reilly. Eleven current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit claiming they subjected minorities in the company to “abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful and hostile racial discrimination.” This suit expands on a discrimination suit filed last month. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the lawsuit.

Share:

Related Videos

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Fall in Game Two of Doubleheader to Smokies Despite 14K’s From Nik Turley
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Police confirm shooting in the Missionary Ridge Tunnel
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Habitat for Humanity encourages involvement in the Greater Chattanooga Area
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now