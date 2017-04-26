Weather Update: Wednesday Night, April 26, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Sunshine Today!



Expected increasing clouds later tonight, especially after midnight with a few showers and thundershowers possible by morning. Lows will settle into the low 60’s.

Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms will pass through early Thursday with clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70’s to near 80. Clear skies will continue Thursday night with lows falling into the mid 50’s.

Mostly sunny and warmer for Friday with highs near 85°.

A taste of summer expected for the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs soaring into the upper 80’s in many areas for Saturday.

The next big cold front comes through late this weekend with more rain and potentially some strong storms most likely late Sunday through the first part of Monday. That’s followed by cooler air with highs dropping into the 70’s through Tuesday. Dry and warmer Wednesday with highs near 80.