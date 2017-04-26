Union leader knocks plan for border wall

The head of North America’s Building Trade Unions—an umbrella group of construction and manufacturing unions—says he’d doubtful the Trump administration’s plans for a massive U.S.-Mexico border wall will get built.

“I just don’t think it makes sense,” NABTU President Sean McGarvey told CBS News. “I don’t think they have the money to put towards it.”

“It won’t get the effect, at the end of the day, they want,” McGarvey adds.

Estimates say the project could cost more than $21.6 billion. It could include a combination of a wall and fences along 1,250 miles of the border built over the next three years, according to a Department of Homeland Security report obtained by Reuters. However, the report says DHS has only identified $20 million in funding for the project.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration dropped its request for funds to be including in this week’s government funding measure.

President Donald Trump, however, continues to insist that the wall will stop gangs and drugs from entering the U.S.

He tweeted Monday morning: “The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)!”

McGarvey’s criticism comes amid his group’s support of many of President Trump other policies aimed at spurring more construction jobs. McGarvey met with Mr. Trump, along with other labor union leaders, at the White House just days after his inauguration.

“So far his track record’s been pretty good,” McGarvey says.