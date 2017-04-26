Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

NEWTON, Mass. — A Boston Uber driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger while on the job, CBS Boston reports.

Luis Baez, 34, of Boston was arraigned on three counts of rape in district court in Newton, a suburb of Boston, on Tuesday.

Officials stated that on September 29, 2016, Baez picked up the victim in Boston while driving for Uber under the name Pedro Valentin.

He then drove to a location that was not her request, sexually assaulted her, and drove her to Boston College in Newton, according to officials.

The victim was able to report the incident to campus police.

Uber responded to the allegations on Tuesday, saying: “What’s been described is a horrible crime and we will continue to fully support law enforcement. Uber blocked this individual’s account as soon as we learned about this alleged incident.”

BC Police and Boston police collaborated to identify the driver’s true identity and discovered he was known to police.

Baez was released on $2,500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston College.

He is scheduled to return to court on June 21, 2017.