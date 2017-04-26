Turner hits for cycle, Nationals beat Rockies 15-12

Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner watches his three-run triple Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Denver. Washington won 15-12. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) — Trea Turner hit for the third cycle in Nationals history and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Washington to a 15-12 win over the Colorado Rockies on a frigid Tuesday night.

Turner — with a red ski mask covering his face — had a single in the first, a two-run double in the second, a two-run homer in the sixth and a bases-loaded triple in the seventh. It was the first cycle by the Nationals since Cristian Guzman on Aug. 28, 2008.

Turner’s seven RBIs are tied for second-most in a single game in Nationals history. Daniel Murphy also had a big night, tying a career best by driving in five runs.

Enny Romero (2-1) earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings a night after taking the loss.

German Marquez (0-1) was roughed up in his first start of the season, surrendering eight runs in four innings.