Trump tweets call out ruling on sanctuary cities

Early Wednesday morning President Trump fired off tweets calling out the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling on sanctuary cities, calling the ruling “ridiculous,” and tweeting “See you in the Supreme Court!”

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

The heated tweets come in response to the court’s actions yesterday blocking a Trump administration executive order that would allow federal funds to be withheld from sanctuary cities harboring undocumented immigrants. The Trump administration issued the order in January, shortly after Mr. Trump took office.

Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the “ban” case and now the “sanctuary” case is brought in … — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the preliminary injunction in two lawsuits against the executive order, which will stay in place as the lawsuits move through the court.

“Federal funding that bears no meaningful relationship to immigration enforcement cannot be threatened merely because a jurisdiction chooses an immigration enforcement strategy of which the president disapproves,” Judge Orrick said.

In a another tweet, the president criticized the court’s judge overturn rate, accusing them of “judge shopping.”

…the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this “judge shopping!” Messy system. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Earlier this year, a panel of three judges from the same court examined another of Mr. Trump’s executive orders, which banned travel from seven majority-Muslim nations. Ultimately the panel ruled not to reinstate the travel ban, which had been blocked by a federal judge in Seattle.

The President called out that ruling in a tweet as well.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

After Mr. Trump signed an executive order to review the Antiquities Act, a reporter asked whether he was surprised by the 9th Circuit’s ruling.

“I’m never surprised by the 9th Circuit,” he said. “As I said, we’ll see them in the Supreme Court.”