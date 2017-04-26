Today in Trump: April 26, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

New CBS News polls: Trump’s first hundred days, North Korea

100 days: Sharp partisan divides mark Trump presidency – CBS News poll: live at 7a.m.

Americans say North Korea can be contained without military action – CBS News poll: live at 7 a.m.

Tax proposals

President Trump unveils corporate and individual tax proposals.

Executive orders

The president is expected to sign at least two executive orders.

Teacher of the year

Mr. Trump hosts the teacher of the year, 4;30 p.m.

Interior secretary says executive order won’t jeopardize public lands

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the executive order President Trump will sign Wednesday won’t jeopardize monuments or public lands for the purposes of developing oil, gas, coal, drilling.

President Trump’s reliance on executive orders

President Donald Trump will mark the end of his first 100 days in office with a flurry of executive orders, looking to fulfill campaign promises and rack up victories quickly by turning to a presidential tool he once derided.

Trump sanctuary city executive order blocked by California judge

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities, saying President Trump has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.

House Oversight says Flynn may face legal repercussions over Russia payment

If Michael Flynn took money from Russia, it was “inappropriate,” the House Oversight committee chairman said Tuesday.

Trump seeks to review national monuments after Obama set record with designations

President Trump is expected to sign several executive orders this week, ahead of his 100th day in office on Saturday, including one aimed at reviewing the prior designations by presidents of “National Monuments.”

Ivanka Trump gets icy reception at W20 meeting talking about father

Speaking on a panel at the W20 in Berlin on Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump received an icy response from audience members when discussing her father’s policies on women in the workplace.

Trump administration delays fight over border wall funding

Senior Trump administration officials involved in the talks about the spending bill are prepared to concede that in the main, the fight over funding for President Trump’s border wall will now be put off until the fiscal 2018 negotiations.

Trump condemns anti-Semitism at Holocaust Remembrance event

President Trump came down hard against anti-Semitism and threats of violence against the Jewish people on a day honoring those who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

White House names new Secret Service director

The White House has named Randolph “Tex” Alles as the new director of the Secret Service.