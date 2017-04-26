Smokies Jason Vosler Homers 3 Times in Win Over Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Vosler hit three home runs and drove in six runs, as the Tennessee Smokies defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-4 on Wednesday.

The home runs by Vosler, all two-run shots, came in the third, fifth and seventh innings. Charcer Burks doubled and singled twice in the win.

Tennessee right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Felix Jorge (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Travis Harrison singled twice, scoring two runs for the Lookouts, and Jonathan Rodriguez hit a 2 run homer for Chattanooga.