Report: N.H. lawmaker revealed as founder of misogynistic website

Robert Fisher, a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, founded The Red Pill, a misogynistic “subreddit” within the popular content aggregation website Reddit, according to a report in The Daily Beast.

The Red Pill describes itself as a forum for the “discussion of sexual strategy in a culture increasingly lacking a positive identity for men.”

The Daily Beast’s investigation traced multiple usernames back to Fisher. When asked via phone call about his involvement with the misogynistic site, he denied his participation, but did not repeat the denial to local journalists, according to the Associated Press.

The Red Pill frequently normalizes rape, diminishes female intelligence and discusses the best ways to pick up women, including “negging,” a tactic in which men say backhanded compliments to women in order to lower their confidence and make them more open to sexual advances.

The top post of all-time within the subreddit is titled “HOW TO GET L*** LIKE A WARLORD: 37 Rules of Approaching Model-Tier Girls” and has 819 comments.

A comment on The Red Pill made by one of Fisher’s alleged usernames in 2008 reads, “rape isn’t an absolute bad, because the rapist I think probably likes it a lot. I think he’d say it’s quite good, really.”

In a statement released Tuesday, Fisher, who represents New Hampshire’s Belknap County District 9, said that he was falsely accused of rape in his 20s, which brought him to “a very low place.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called Wednesday for Fisher’s resignation. “Representative Fisher’s comments are horrendous and repulsive, and his resignation is certainly in order,” Sununu said.

Democratic House Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff also called for Fisher to resign.

While The Daily Beast reported that Fisher no longer runs the site that he founded, his statement to them goes on to say that their investigation “strengthens my position and resolve that fighting for equal rights is more important today than ever.”

“Here’s my message to the public: I am not disappearing. I will continue to stand strong for men’s rights and the rights of all.”