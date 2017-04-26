Raiders bring RB Marshawn Lynch out of retirement

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, retired Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, left, chats on the sidelines players on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Seattle. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Oakland Raiders have agreed to a two-year contract to bring running back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement. The person says the sides have agreed on the terms pending a physical for Lynch on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been finalized. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP) — Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement after agreeing on a two-year deal with the Raiders that paved the way for a trade to his hometown team in Oakland.

Lynch passed a physical Wednesday and agreed to a restructured two-year contract. Those were the final steps needed before Seattle could trade his rights along with a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for a 2018 fifth-rounder.

Lynch also must apply to the NFL for reinstatement from the retired list before he can play with the Raiders.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org/articles and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL