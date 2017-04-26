Rabid fox reported in Whitfield County

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – One fox tested positive for rabies in Whitfield County.

About a month ago, Whitfield County was contacted by Cahutta Police on a fox possibly infected with the rabies virus.

Whitfield County Rabies Control Officer David Hedden says what’s really concerning is that the fox was found nearby an elementary school. He says more rabies cases have been reported over the last several months than over the last five years, and that this is the first fox since then.

Hedden states rabies cases have most often occurred in skunks and raccoons, as they are more social. He says the fox case is concerning as they are loners and the agency worries that there may be more.

“You know we had the fire on Rocky Face Mountain and Grassy Mountain. It’s just pushed those animals down into this area. Animals that we’re not used to seeing now in this area.” said David Hedden, Whitfield County Rabies Control Officer.

The agency urges everyone to get their pets vaccinated.

While you can get your pet vaccinated at any time, an open event is being held next Saturday.

