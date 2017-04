CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating another shooting that happened overnight.

This one happened after 4 AM around 4510 Rossville Boulevard.

22 year old Frank Russell suffered minor injuries from a gunshot wound.

He did not tell police exactly where it happened and his story changed several times.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.