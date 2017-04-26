News 12 Then: A 25 year old prophecy about how the Tennessee Aquarium will change the Riverfront

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tennessee Aquarium this week, we have another archive story for you from the construction.

It came with big promises.

The new riverfront attraction would cause a ripple effect that would change the city.

When this story aired in 1991, there was no Coolidge or Renaissance parks. Ross’s Landing was a boat ramp. The Walnut Street Bridge was closed and rusting. AT&T Park was just a vacant football field.

But here is what was going on.
We will air our 25th anniversary stories on the Tennessee Aquarium at 6 & 7 Thursday, only on News 12 Now.

