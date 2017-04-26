Most Americans think Trump is changing Washington

By Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna and Anthony Salvanto

Donald Trump ran for president with the promise to shake up the status quo, and most Americans (54 percent) think he is changing Washington rather than letting Washington change him. Even Democrats — 38 percent — are more apt to think so.

But not all Americans see change as a good thing in this case – half of those who think Donald Trump is changing Washington disapprove of how he’s handling his job as president.

In particular, the president’s appointment of family members to advisory roles in his administration has raised criticism, and Americans are far more likely to view this as a negative than a positive. Forty-eight percent of Americans overall say it’s a bad thing, although only 19 percent of Republicans felt this way.

Since he’s been president, Donald Trump has also spent a number of weekends at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida. For 53 percent of Americans, this isn’t much of a concern, including for most Republicans and independents – though Republicans don’t say it is a good thing, either. Democrats think it’s a bad thing.

