More Americans think Trump will increase their taxes, rather than decrease them – poll

By Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna and Anthony Salvanto

More Americans think Donald Trump will increase their taxes rather than decrease them – though Democrats are most likely to say this.

Fifty-three percent of Americans want Donald Trump and Congress to move on to other issues rather than try to pass another health care bill.

While just 12 percent of Americans think the Affordable Care Act is working perfectly, most – 61 percent – say it needs changes rather than complete repeal. Only 24 percent of Americans think Obamacare needs to be completely replaced.

Americans are skeptical of President Trump so far on wholesale reform of the federal tax code. Though Mr. Trump offered large tax cuts for both businesses and the middle class as a candidate, more Americans (38 percent) think Donald Trump will increase their taxes rather than decrease them (25 percent), particularly those earning under $100,000 a year. Thirty-three percent do not think their taxes will change much either way.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans think Democrats should be doing more to work with Donald Trump, rather than oppose him, though Democrats’ rank and file disagree; sixty-four percent of them would prefer their party oppose him.

The challenge of working together could be put to the test now, as Washington is facing a potential federal government shutdown. If there is one, 47 percent of Americans would blame Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress. Thirty-six percent would blame Democrats in Congress. Back in 2013, with a government shutdown looming, Republicans received more blame.

This poll was conducted by telephone April 21-24, 2017 among a random sample of 1,214 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Media, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.



The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus three percentage points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.

CBS News poll toplines