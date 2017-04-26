Lawmakers hit obstacle in negotiations over government spending deal

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have hit an obstacle in negotiations over a government spending deal as the the deadline to avert a shutdown on Saturday approaches.

The major sticking point focuses on Obamacare payments that are made to health insurers to help low-income people enrolled under the health care law with out-of-pocket expenses. The payments are known as cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments. Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting with the House GOP Conference, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, said, “Obviously, CSRs — we’re not doing that. That is not in an appropriation bill.”

The White House had threatened several weeks ago to cut them off, but Democrats are demanding that they be included in a government-wide spending package that would fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year, or Sept. 30. Congress must pass a new spending bill by Friday night or the government will shut down on Saturday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, spoke to Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney Tuesday night in which Pelosi reiterated that the payments must be included in the omnibus package, but Mulvaney suggested that the administration might cut them off, according to an aide familiar with their conversation.

“Mulvaney indicated that, while the Trump administration had continued the CSR payments, they had not yet decided whether they would make the May payment,” the aide said. Mulvaney has also offered a dollar for dollar exchange with Democrats — funding the CSRs at the same level as a southern border wall, which Democrats have rejected.

Despite the hiccup, Ryan expressed confidence that Congress would still reach an agreement in time.

“We’re getting really close. The administration, [Office of Management and Budget], along with appropriators are getting down to the last final things. I think we’re making really good progress,” Ryan told reporters.

While time is running out, Ryan downplayed the idea of Congress passing a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to buy more time to reach an agreement.

“That’s not our intention or goal. We want to get this done on time. That’s our plan,” he said.

Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Indiana, said negotiators are still working on the cost-sharing reduction payments and defense spending.

Inside the meeting, he said, “The chairman just said that things are in a good place and we expect to have the government funded through the end of the fiscal year by the end of the week and not a CR.”

Former House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers, R-Kentucky, said he thinks there will be an omnibus measure by Friday.

“I think we want to get the pain over with,” he said.