Jonathan Demme, “Silence of the Lambs” director, dead at 73

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

56 Photos

Director Jonathan Demme attends Tribeca Talks After The Movie: By Sidney Lumet during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2016 in New York City.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe

NEW YORK — Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” and whose Talking Heads documentary “Stop Making Sense” is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has died. He was 73.

Demme’s publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died Wednesday morning in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children. 

Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, Paulo said. 

Demme broke into moviemaking under the B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s. His eclectic, prodigious body of films included 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs,” for which he won the best director Oscar. The film also won Oscars in the categories of best actress, actor, film and adapted screenplay, CBS New York reports.

In 1993, Demme directed Philadelphia, which garnered an Academy award for its star Tom Hanks.

Other credits include “Something Wild,” ‘’Rachel Getting Married” and the Spalding Grey documentary “Swimming to Cambodia.” 

Last year, Demme released his latest concert film, “Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids.”

demme.jpg

View Gallery

Jonathan Demme and musician/actor Justin Timberlake attend the “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids” premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada

Getty Images

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share:

Related Videos

15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Fall in Game Two of Doubleheader to Smokies Despite 14K’s From Nik Turley
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Police confirm shooting in the Missionary Ridge Tunnel
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Habitat for Humanity encourages involvement in the Greater Chattanooga Area
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now