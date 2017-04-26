Deputy pulls over car that almost hit him & makes marijuana bust

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Whitfield County deputy may have disrupted a Georgia to Tennessee drug connection in self defense.

Deputy Chalres Meadors was traveling north on I 75, when a car next to him came into his lane and almost hit him.

So he pulled the car over for failing to maintain a lane.

The deputy said he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

He found 15 pounds in the trunk, with a value of over $125,000.

The three people in inside the car were all charged with possession, trafficking and intent to distribute marijuana.

They are from Nashville, Antioch and Atlanta.

