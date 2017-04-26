Dalton student receives Edd Kirby’s Adventure scholarship

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – A Dalton high school student is the winner of the first annual Edd Kirby’s Adventure Auto Group scholarship.

Jordyn Mader is an accomplished musician with an outstanding academic record.

She will get the 5-thousand dollar award to continue her career.

The ceremony was held at the auto dealership.

“It can be any type of ..It can be scholastic, it could be athletic, it could be like musical..like Jordan, or a combination, and the reason Jordan stood out so much was not only was she super talented..internationally on trumpet, but she was a team list, dean’s list at school.” said owner Joe Kirby

The scholarship award will be presented to a local student every year.