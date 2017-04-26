Convertible subs and armed robots: U.S. Marines test high-tech tools

On the sand, in the air and in the water, the U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton are training for the next generation of warfare.

“Throughout my entire career, maritime supremacy was guaranteed, air supremacy was guaranteed,” Col. Dan Sullivan said. “Now even a primitive adversary like ISIS is flying UAVs with explosive charges on them.”

“So the pressure is on?” CBS News correspondent Carter Evans asked.

“The pressure is on,” Sullivan said.

