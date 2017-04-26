Cohutta PD captures suspects in manhunt

This morning a traffic stop by Cohutta PD Corporal Key on Cohutta Varnell Road near Henderson Drive for an equipment violation on a motor vehicle turned into a manhunt that lasted most of the day.

Full details are still being withheld currently due to the ongoing investigation; however, two suspects fled on foot from the stop location for reasons unknown to the officer at the time.

Corporal Key quickly called for assistance and within minutes VarnellPD and more officers from Cohutta Police Department were on scene, and Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies were en route to assist.

Varnell Police Lieutenant Greg Fowler was able to capture one of the suspects a short time later on foot in a wooded area off Apison Road. Late this afternoon the other suspect was taken into custody by Cohutta and Varnell Police Officers near the same location.

Both suspects have now been captured, and the community is not in danger.

More information will be released by the appropriate agencies once the full Investigation is complete as to why the suspects fled from the original traffic stop, but we will tell you that they fled for much more than just simple traffic or driver’s license matters!

Rest assured that the Cohutta Police Department with the assistance of the Varnell Police Department is doing everything we can to keep both of our communities safe from crime.