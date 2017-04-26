Chattanooga Police visit Navy Operational Support Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Officers participated in a front porch line up at the Navy Operational Support Center.

This is the first time U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel brought C.P.D. officers into the Navy Operational Support Center.

Navy personnel also helped police officers understand how they respond in an emergency, so they can coordinate efforts.

“We just really appreciate the Chattanooga Police Department and what they do for our community and to say that we appreciate them and thank them just sounds like too small of a thing. They really are an amazing organization and we completely support them.” said Lt. Commander Timothy White with the Navy Marine Corps Reserve Center.

The Chattanooga police department uses front porch forums to strengthen the relationships between officers and the community members they serve.

0 Comments for this article
0 Comments for this article
0 Comments for this article
