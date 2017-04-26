Chatt High Center for Creative Arts one of 10 best high schools in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga has one of the ten best high schools in Tennessee, according to the U.S. News & World Report annual list.

Chatt High Center for Creative Arts (CCA) ranks 7th in the state, 77th magnet school nationally, and 468th in the country.

This is the school summary in the report:

Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® course work and exams. The AP® participation rate at Chatt High Center for Creative Arts is 71 percent. The student body makeup is 27 percent male and 73 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 30 percent.

You can read more on the scorecard here.