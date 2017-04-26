Baby delivered on side of major highway with help from police

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Cecilia Ingles was in labor Tuesday morning and on her way to the hospital when she told her husband, Lou Ingles, that she didn’t think she was going to make it, CBS New York reports.

What happened next was a very special delivery that involved two New Jersey State troopers.

Cecilia and Lou pulled onto the shoulder of I-287 in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and flagged down trooper Luis Valle, who was at a nearby vehicle stop, police said. That’s when trooper Tony Lee arrived to help deliver the couple’s son, Matteo.

Matteo was born weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Troops help deliver #babyboy on the side of I-287 today! A ray of sunshine on a rainy day! #TuesdayMotivation https://t.co/3WJ6bp2VpV pic.twitter.com/gopejMDopB — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) April 25, 2017

Police said paramedics who arrived didn’t have a clamp to cut the umbilical cord, prompting Lee to improvise using his phone charger. It was used to tie off the cord so that it could be cut.

The mom and baby were doing well after being taken to St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.