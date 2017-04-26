Aretha Franklin slams Dionne Warwick, five years later

NEW YORK — The saying goes that revenge is a dish best served cold.

That must be why Aretha Franklin has waited five years to get back at Dionne Warwick, via fax to the AP.

46 Photos Whitney Houston memorial Friends and family gather to say goodbye to Whitney Houston at her funeral in Newark, N.J.

The Queen of Soul is coming out swinging against the fellow legend, accusing her of making up a story that she was Whitney Houston’s godmother, even though the alleged offense happened five years ago at Houston’s funeral.

“She blatantly lied on me … fully well knowing what she was doing,” Aretha Franklin said in a phone interview.

Franklin called The Associated Press on Tuesday, after sending a lengthy fax the day before, to address what she claimed was a “libelous” statement against her made five years ago at Houston’s funeral. At the time, Warwick told funeral-goers that Franklin was there and introduced her, but then realized she wasn’t in attendance.

Play Video CBS Evening News Aretha Franklin among performers at Kennedy Center Honors President Obama paid homage to a few of the country’s treasured talents Sunday night, including George Lucas and Carole King. Scott Pelley report…

“’Ree’s not here, but she is here,” Warwick said, referring to Franklin by a nickname. “She loves Whitney as if she were born to her. She is her godmother.”

At the time, Franklin said she was suffering from swollen feet and had to skip the funeral so she could perform later that night at Radio City Music Hall in New York, which she said she was contractually obligated to do.

Though Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston’s mother, said in the days afterward that Franklin wasn’t Houston’s godmother (it was Darlene Love), Franklin felt the comment was damaging to her and planned to address it at a later date.

61 Photos Whitney Houston 1963-2012 The pop diva whose majestic voice and regal image were ravaged by drug use, erratic behavior and a tumultuous marriage died at age 48

“There’s been so much going on around her (Houston), around the service, around the drugs, around her and Bobby (Brown) supposed to be fighting, I didn’t want to add anything to that and I didn’t want to be a part of that,” she said.

Five years later, Franklin feels that time is now.

While the story that Houston was Franklin’s goddaughter has been part of her story for decades, Franklin said she first met Houston when Houston was a child — and she was far too busy to be anyone’s godmother.

Franklin saw Warwick last week at the Tribeca Film Festival’s premiere of mentor Clive Davis’ documentary, “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” and she also performed. Franklin said Warwick tried to talk to her backstage.

“She said, ‘Give me a hug.’ I said, ‘Oh hell no. You couldn’t be serious,’” Franklin said.

When asked if she wanted an apology from Warwick, she said: “I don’t care about her apology, at this point it isn’t about an apology, it’s about libel.”

She added: “We’ve never been friends and I don’t think that Dionne has ever liked me.”

Franklin once covered Warwick’s hit “Walk on By,” and, more famously, “I Say A Little Prayer.”

When asked for comment, Warwick’s representative Angelo Ellerbee said: “She will not dignify a response to the statement made by Aretha Franklin.”