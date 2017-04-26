After announcing MS-13 crackdown, Sessions to visit NY

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear this week in a section of Long Island that’s been plagued by deadly gang violence.

The Justice Department says Sessions will speak on violent crime, gangs and MS-13 during an appearance in Central Islip on Friday.

Authorities suspect MS-13 members are behind the killings of four young people on Long Island earlier this month. They’re among 11 killings that have rattled working-class immigrants in the area since last year.

Play Video CBSN Attorney General promises to crack down on gangs Attorney General Jeff Sessions is promising a new crackdown on violent gangs. He says that under the Trump administration, the Department of Just…

Last week, Sessions announced the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangs, saying they “represent one of the gravest threats to American safety,” CBS New York reports.

This will be the first time Sessions will be on Long Island since he was installed as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

The street gang, also called Mara Salvatrucha, was founded in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by immigrants fleeing El Salvador’s civil war.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared in neighobring Brentwood on Wednesday, with a stark message, CBS New York reports.

“We are going to have the state police of New York set up a high intensity gang unit,” he said.