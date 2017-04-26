Add a dead rabbit to United Airlines' long list of PR woes

LONDON — United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.

Distraught breeder Annette Edwards from Worcestershire in central England told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday that Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot-long continental rabbit, had a vet check shortly before traveling from London’s Heathrow airport to Chicago’s O’Hare airport. She said Simon had been purchased by a celebrity whom she did not identify.

“Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane,” she said. “He was fit as a fiddle.”

Play Video CBS This Morning Flight attendant union leader responds to American Airlines video Only on “CBS This Morning,” the president of the union representing American Airlines flight attendants speaks out about the recent video that sh…

The airline said in a statement that it was “saddened” by the news and had been in contact with Edwards and offered assistance.

“The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team,” the airline said.

Edwards said the airline was examining CCTV images to determine what might have happened to the rabbit. United declined to comment on the matter beyond its statement.

United is dealing with public relations issues after a passenger who would not give up his seat was dragged forcibly from a plane in Chicago.

Airport officers removed David Dao, a 69-year-old from Kentucky. Images of his bloodied face were widely circulated on social media, forcing the airline’s CEO to apologize.

After that, video surfaced of a heated confrontation between a United flight attendant and a mother, who was almost hit with a stroller during the incident, and another passenger who came to her defense.

Wednesday on “CBS This Morning,” the president of the union representing American Airlines flight attendants spoke with CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave about that video.

Bob Ross, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said he didn’t want to make excuses for the video, but he described the United Airlines employee involved as a “good flight attendant.”

“He’s been doing this job for a long time,” Ross said. “This is not indicative of the other 26,000 attendants that we represent, nor is it indicative of the airline industry as a whole.”