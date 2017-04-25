Weather Update: Tuesday Night, April 25, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Sunshine And Warmer Weather Ahead!



Expect clear skies to continue through the night time with some patchy late night fog possible. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50’s.

A great looking day for Wednesday with lots of sunshine and warm highs in the mid 80’s. Increasing clouds late Wednesday night with a late shower or storm possible. Lows will settle into the low 60’s.

A line of showers and storms will march through Thursday morning with drier weather for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80.

Morning sunshine and warm again for Friday with highs near 85.

A taste of summer expected for the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs soaring into the upper 80’s in many areas for Saturday.

Then another rain-maker for late Sunday into Monday will be followed by cooler and drier weather for late Monday and Tuesday.