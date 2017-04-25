Victim confirmed shot, suspect investigation continues

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – One person has been confirmed shot in Chattanooga tonight on the 2300 block of Wilson Street near Woodland Apartments.

The (male) victim shot is alive but is in serious condition at CHI Memorial Hospital.

The police believe that the victim was targeted therefore, not placing the public in any danger. They say that they are still unsure if this shooting is in any connection with recent shootings in the area, but will continue to investigate.

The suspect is still on the street and investigators will work through the night to find the shooter.

