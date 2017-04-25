Trump vows the wall will be built

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a pen after signing an executive order next to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue during a roundtable discussion with farmers at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 25, 2017. 

The wall will be built, President Trump vowed again, a day after administration officials conceded that there would be no funding for the wall in the spending bill due by the end of the week.

“The wall’s going to get built, folks, in case anybody has any question,” said Mr. Trump, when asked in the Roosevelt Room if he would sign a bill to continue funding the government.  After a roundtable photo-op with farmers and the signing of an executive order promoting agriculture, President Trump also said in an exchange with pool reporter, CBS News’ Major Garrett, that the wall will be built “soon.”

“We’re already preparing, we’re doing plans, we’re doing specifications,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re doing a lot of work on the wall. And the wall gets built.” The president said the wall would stop drugs and people from crossing the border illegally. “It’s going to have a huge effect on human trafficking,” he claimed. 

Asked whether he fears a trade war with Canada by Garrett, after railing against the northern neighbor of the U.S. over dairy pricing this week, the president said he does not fear a trade war with Canada because “they have a tremendous surplus with the United States. Whenever they have a surplus, I have no fear.”

Mr. Trump said of the executive order he was signing that it would continue “a very relentless effort to make life better for hardworking Americans, and that includes the farmers and all of the people gathered around this table.”

