Trump to sign four executive orders as 100-day mark looms

President Trump will sign four executive orders this week that target offshore drilling opportunities, national monuments and accountability for military veterans, according to language provided to CBS News.

One executive order says it will establish an Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The Office will help the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to discipline or terminate VA managers or employees who fail to carry out their duties in helping our veterans. The Office will also identify barriers to the Secretary’s authority to put the well-being of our veterans first,” the order says.

Another order says that previous administrations have limited the amount of offshore energy exploration and now Mr. Trump wants the government to review locations available for offshore oil and gas drilling and to review regulations on those activities.

One order will allow the president to declare federal lands of scientific or historic value “National Monuments.” And the last order will establish a task force that will examine the “concerns of rural America and suggest legislative and regulatory changes to address them.”

All of these executive orders, which the White House first provided to Axios, comes before Mr. Trump reaches his 100th day in office on Saturday. The president has scoffed at the idea of the first 100 days standard and yet he’s itching for victories this week, capped off with a rally Saturday.

With legislative hurdles because of the makeup of the Senate, Mr. Trump has been relying on his executive powers since he took office in January to take action.

