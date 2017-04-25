Today in Trump: April 25, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Schedule

President Trump makes remarks at National Day of Remembrance, 11 a.m., Capitol. He’ll also participate in Farmer’s Roundtable, 3 p.m.

Ivanka in Berlin

Ivanka Trump attends W20 summit in Berlin, participates in panel on inspiring women 7 a.m. ET.

Trump administration delays fight over border wall funding

Senior Trump administration officials involved in the talks about the spending bill are prepared to concede that in the main, the fight over funding for President Trump’s border wall will now be put off until the fiscal 2018 negotiations.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Schedule

President Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday evening.

Today, he’ll host a videoconference call with astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer, who are on the International Space Station. In the afternoon, he’ll hold a working lunch with U.N. Security Council ambassadors. In the evening, he’ll host a reception for conservative media, honoring opening of WH to more diverse set of media outlets.

USS Carl Vinson nears Korean Peninsula

The Vinson battle group is nearing the Korean Peninsula, CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin reports. It is south of the Tohara Strait, which is between Okinawa and the Japanese main islands in the Philippine Sea.

Senate confirms Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary

The Senate on Monday confirmed former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to be agriculture secretary in President Donald Trump’s administration as the farming industry looks to Washington for help amid a downturn in the market.

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin announces new Syrian sanctions

At the White House briefing Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced new sanctions against the Syrian government on Monday in the wake of the chemical weapons attack alleged to have been carried out by the Assad regime three weeks ago.

Trump says U.N. must be ready to impose new sanctions on North Korea

President Trump said Monday that the U.N. Security Council should be ready to take further action against North Korea over its military provocations.

Survey shows preference for bigger U.S. government

For the first time in eight years, more Americans say they would rather have bigger government than small government.