Tennessee AG to defend abortion bill if it becomes law

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee attorney general’s office says it would defend an amended abortion bill in court if it becomes law, despite previously calling its key requirements “constitutionally suspect.”

Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s spokesman says “the law to some degree is unsettled” surrounding the legislation, which would ban abortions after 20 weeks if doctors determine the fetus is viable. It wouldn’t apply in medical emergencies or if the mother faced serious risks.

The Republican bill is in a House committee Tuesday and could receive a Senate floor vote this week.

Previously, Slatery’s opinion said the bill impermissibly criminally punishes doctors using “good faith medical judgment.” Anti-abortion advocates contend an amendment has been added to address that concern.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials discuss possible impact of gas tax legislation
Read More»
4 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Ex WUTC reporter getting support over firing
Read More»
Bradley County
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Pregnancy Center Holds Celebration of Life Service
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now