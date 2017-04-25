UPDATE: Police confirm shooting in the Missionary Ridge Tunnel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Investigators were able to confirm that the victim’s injuries were related the the shots fired at the tunnel.

The victim was driving westbound through the tunnel when he was struck by gunfire from another passing vehicle.

There is no suspect information available.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads. If you have information on this incident, call police. You can remain anonymous.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Earlier this afternoon Chattanooga police closed the westbound side of the Missionary Ridge Tunnel for about 45 minutes.

The end of the tunnel was roped off with crime tape as police conducted an investigation on a possible shooting.

Shortly after the investigation began, a 19 year old male arrived at the hospital with gun shot wounds. Police are searching to find a connection between the two incidents.

The tunnel and road have reopened.